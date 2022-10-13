Infowars founder Alex Jones testifies at the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, in September. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media via AP
Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly US$1 billion for Sandy Hook lies
- The verdict is the second big judgment against the US conspiracy theorist for spreading the myth that the deadly school shooting never happened
- Victims’ families and an FBI agent who was among the first responders said Jones turned their loss and trauma into years of torment with his hoax claims
