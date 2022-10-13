Relatives of shooting victims embrace in the courtroom in Florida, US on Thursday while waiting for the jury’s verdict on whether Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz should be executed or given life in prison. Photo: via AP
US jury reaches decision on sentence of Cruz, Parkland school shooter
- Jury’s recommendation on Nikolas Cruz not immediately released; to recommend the death penalty, decision must be unanimous
- Cruz killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at Florida school, Parkland, on Valentine’s Day 2018; he pleaded guilty a year ago
