Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Nevada on Saturday. Photo: AP
US Capitol attack investigators vote to subpoena Donald Trump
- The move could eventually result in the ex-president’s imprisonment if he does not comply
- The panel of lawmakers probing the January 6 insurrection wants Trump to provide documents and testimony under oath in connection with the attack
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Nevada on Saturday. Photo: AP