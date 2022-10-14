Former US president Donald Trump makes his entrance at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Nevada on Saturday. Photo: AP
US Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago case
- The justices denied the ex-president’s emergency bid to allow an independent arbiter to vet classified documents the FBI seized from his home
- The decision saw no publicly noted dissents by any of the 9 justices, including the 3 appointed by Trump
