Antenna of the Starlink satellite-based broadband system donated to Ukraine by Elon Musk. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk says he cannot fund Starlink in Ukraine indefinitely, after reports he asked US government to help
- World’s richest man said the operation has cost SpaceX US$80 million and is projected to exceed US$100 million by the end of the year
- But reports said about 85 per cent of first 20,000 terminals in Ukraine were paid at least in part by countries such as the US and Poland
