Dolly Parton has received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy. Photo: AP
Dolly Parton awarded Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy, says she gives ‘from the heart’
- Grammy-winning country superstar, Dolly Parton, was recognised for her philanthropic programme that provides children under five with a free book every month
- The singer attended the ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the award, which was established in 2001 as the ‘Nobel Prize of philanthropy’
