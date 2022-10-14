Dolly Parton has received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy. Photo: AP
Dolly Parton awarded Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy, says she gives ‘from the heart’

  • Grammy-winning country superstar, Dolly Parton, was recognised for her philanthropic programme that provides children under five with a free book every month
  • The singer attended the ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the award, which was established in 2001 as the ‘Nobel Prize of philanthropy’

Associated Press

Updated: 11:50pm, 14 Oct, 2022

