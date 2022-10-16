Sheila Keen Warren is accused of dressing up as a clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married. Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office / Palm Beach Post via AP
Trial delayed in Florida ‘killer-clown’ case after new disclosure
- Sheila Keen Warren is accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting Marlene Warren, the wife of a man she later married
- The trial has been postponed following the disclosure of a police file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time
