Elon Musk announced on Saturday that his company would continue to pay for Starlink satellite internet in war-torn Ukraine. Photo: AFP
In reversal, Elon Musk’s SpaceX to continue funding Starlink in Ukraine
- The announcement came one day after the tech billionaire suggested he could not keep funding the satellite internet project in war-torn Ukraine
- Starlink, a constellation of more than 3,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit, has been vital to Ukraine’s communications as it battles Russia
