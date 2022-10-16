Elon Musk announced on Saturday that his company would continue to pay for Starlink satellite internet in war-torn Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  United States & Canada

In reversal, Elon Musk’s SpaceX to continue funding Starlink in Ukraine

  • The announcement came one day after the tech billionaire suggested he could not keep funding the satellite internet project in war-torn Ukraine
  • Starlink, a constellation of more than 3,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit, has been vital to Ukraine’s communications as it battles Russia

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:11am, 16 Oct, 2022

