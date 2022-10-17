A photo allegedly showing Prince Andrew with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. Photo: Sourced from www.telegraph.co.uk
Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew her ‘dear friend’ in prison interview
- Maxwell, the socialite convicted of helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, undermined Andrew’s claims that the pair are not close
- Speaking to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Maxwell said Andrew is ‘paying such a price’ for his association with Epstein. ‘I feel so bad for him,’ she said
