A photo allegedly showing Prince Andrew with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. Photo: Sourced from www.telegraph.co.uk
A photo allegedly showing Prince Andrew with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. Photo: Sourced from www.telegraph.co.uk
Sexual harassment and assault
World /  United States & Canada

Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew her ‘dear friend’ in prison interview

  • Maxwell, the socialite convicted of helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, undermined Andrew’s claims that the pair are not close
  • Speaking to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Maxwell said Andrew is ‘paying such a price’ for his association with Epstein. ‘I feel so bad for him,’ she said

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 1:27am, 17 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo allegedly showing Prince Andrew with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. Photo: Sourced from www.telegraph.co.uk
A photo allegedly showing Prince Andrew with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. Photo: Sourced from www.telegraph.co.uk
READ FULL ARTICLE