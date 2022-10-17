Loc Vo poses for a photograph with a sculpture of Star Wars character Han Solo frozen in carbonite and made entirely of bread at the One House Bakery in Benicia, California, US on Sunday. Photo: Bay Area News Group via AP
‘Pan Solo’: California baker creates life-size Star Wars character Han Solo out of bread
- The co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, California, spent weeks moulding, baking and assembling the sculpture using wood and two types of dough
- Pan Solo is the bakery’s entry in the annual Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest
