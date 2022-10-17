Steve Bannon, a long-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, should go to prison for six months and pay a US$200,000 fine after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena, according to a government sentencing memorandum. Bannon’s refusal to cooperate with the House January 6 committee “has exacerbated the assault on the Capitol”, the government said in a harshly worded document filed in federal court in Washington on Monday. The Justice Department said it was recommending the most severe sentence allowed under guidelines for the two counts of contempt. Bannon, a prominent right-wing media personality who is credited with helping Trump win the presidency in 2016, was found guilty in July for refusing to testify and hand over documents to the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. “To this day, he continues to unlawfully withhold documents and testimony that stand to help the Committee’s authorised investigation to get to the bottom of what led to January 6 and ascertain what steps must be taken to ensure that it never happens again”, the government said in the filing. “That cannot be tolerated”. Trump ally Bannon charged with money laundering in ‘We Build the Wall’ case Bannon “has never taken a single step to comply with the Committee’s subpoena and has acted in bad faith throughout by claiming he was merely acting on former President Trump’s instructions – even though former President Trump’s lawyer made clear he was not”, according to the filing. The government is using statements made by Bannon outside the courtroom to help make the case for a harsher sentence. While quiet in the court, Bannon blasted the committee’s work when speaking to reporters. Last week, the committee televised a hearing about its probe in prime time, including a vote to subpoena Trump. “I challenge Bennie Thompson today to have the courage to come to this courthouse”, Bannon said one day after the trial, referencing the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the select committee. Thompson should have “the guts and the courage to show up here and say exactly why it’s a crime”, Bannon said. Prosecutors urged the court to consider those remarks to gauge Bannon’s “overall disdain and disrespect for the rule of law and the investigative and criminal justice processes that are crucial to maintaining a peaceful, lawful, and orderly society”. Bannon’s defence lawyers plan to file sentencing recommendations on Monday after Judge Carl J. Nichols granted them an extension. Bannon will then face sentencing on October 21. David Schoen, a lawyer for Bannon, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Bannon is the only person in Trump’s inner circle so far to be tried for refusing to cooperate with the committee. Peter Navarro, Trump’s former trade adviser, is facing similar charges. His trial is scheduled for November 16. Separately, Bannon is facing a lawsuit from the New York attorney general accusing him of defrauding thousands of donors to a privately funded wall on the southern US border. He has pleaded not guilty. He was previously charged by the federal government for the same alleged offence, but Trump pardoned him before the case went to trial.