Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Minden, Nevada, on October 8. Photo: AP
Donald Trump firm charged Secret Service ‘exorbitant’ hotel rates, US lawmakers reveal
- This included bills as high as US$1,100 per night for rooms, according to documents released by a congressional committee
- In total, the Trump Organisation charged the agency at least US$1.4 million, with the real sum likely to be higher
