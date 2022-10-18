Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Minden, Nevada, on October 8. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
Donald Trump firm charged Secret Service ‘exorbitant’ hotel rates, US lawmakers reveal

  • This included bills as high as US$1,100 per night for rooms, according to documents released by a congressional committee
  • In total, the Trump Organisation charged the agency at least US$1.4 million, with the real sum likely to be higher

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:34am, 18 Oct, 2022

