The Pillars of Creation are seen in an image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope. Image: Nasa/ESA/CSA via AFP
Iconic ‘Pillars of Creation’ captured by James Webb Space Telescope

  • Nasa revealed a stunning image of the massive structures of gas and dust teeming with stars, which were made famous by the Hubble telescope
  • The ‘Pillars of Creation’ are located 6,500 light years from Earth, in the Eagle Nebula of our Milky Way galaxy

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:19am, 20 Oct, 2022

