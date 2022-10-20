The Pillars of Creation are seen in an image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope. Image: Nasa/ESA/CSA via AFP
Iconic ‘Pillars of Creation’ captured by James Webb Space Telescope
- Nasa revealed a stunning image of the massive structures of gas and dust teeming with stars, which were made famous by the Hubble telescope
- The ‘Pillars of Creation’ are located 6,500 light years from Earth, in the Eagle Nebula of our Milky Way galaxy
The Pillars of Creation are seen in an image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope. Image: Nasa/ESA/CSA via AFP