Chinese and US flags flutter outside a building in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
US charges 7 in alleged plot to repatriate US resident to China

  • 2 Chinese nationals were arrested while 5 remain at large, in the latest case targeting Beijing’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ for overseas fugitives
  • Lead defendant Quanzhong An is accused of harassing and intimidating a Chinese man and his son living in the US

Reuters
Updated: 5:07am, 21 Oct, 2022

