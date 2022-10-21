Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman stands next to US President Joe Biden at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, ground zero for 2022 midterms
- US President Joe Biden visits key state Pennsylvania, three weeks from midterms voting day
- Democrat John Fetterman’s race against Republican Mehmet Oz could decide control of the Senate
