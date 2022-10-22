Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under former President Donald Trump, who was found guilty of contempt of Congress. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon jailed for four months for defying January 6 Capitol subpoena
- The judge allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal and also imposed a fine of US$6,500 as part of the sentence
- Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: refusing to sit for a deposition and refusing to provide documents
