Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under former President Donald Trump, who was found guilty of contempt of Congress. Photo: Reuters
Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under former President Donald Trump, who was found guilty of contempt of Congress. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon jailed for four months for defying January 6 Capitol subpoena

  • The judge allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal and also imposed a fine of US$6,500 as part of the sentence
  • Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: refusing to sit for a deposition and refusing to provide documents

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:05am, 22 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under former President Donald Trump, who was found guilty of contempt of Congress. Photo: Reuters
Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under former President Donald Trump, who was found guilty of contempt of Congress. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE