Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September. Photo: AP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

US Capitol attack investigators order Donald Trump to testify, in major escalation

  • Lawmakers probing the January 6 insurrection say the ex-president ‘personally orchestrated and oversaw’ the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election
  • They have summoned Trump to testify before the panel around November 14 – just days after the crucial midterm elections

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:08am, 22 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September. Photo: AP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE