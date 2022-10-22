President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo: AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden says his wife doesn’t want him to ‘walk away’ from running for president in 2024

  • The first lady, viewed as having significant say over whether Biden will seek another four years in the White House, said she would support a 2024 run
  • The president has repeatedly said he believes he could beat Trump in a rematch

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:33am, 22 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo: AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE