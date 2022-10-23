Kanye West at Paris Womenswear Fashion Week on October 2. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
As his businesses fall apart, Kanye West reportedly hires Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez
- West is said to have retained national law firm Brown Rudnick to represent him as his contracts and deals evaporate following a spate of antisemitic remarks
- Vasquez was catapulted into the spotlight during last spring’s defamation trial between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard
