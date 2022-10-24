A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows only about 3 in 10 people questioned want either Biden or Trump to run for president in two years. Just 5 in 10 Democrats want Biden to seek a second term, while 6 out of 10 Republicans hope to see Trump seek the presidency again.

“I think the best way to make the judgment is to watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I going at the same pace?” Biden said in the interview that was taped on Friday during a visit to the Delaware State University campus to promote his student loan debt forgiveness executive order.

Biden has yet to officially announce whether he will run for a second term, but has repeatedly said it is his intention to seek re-election.

During his 2020 campaign, Biden often presented himself as a “transition candidate” who would build a bridge to new Democratic talent.

The age and health of both Biden and Trump loomed throughout a race that was decided by a younger and more diverse electorate and at a moment when the nation is facing no shortage of issues of consequence.

In the MSNBC interview, Biden said voters should look at his “passion” for the work as they consider his age in factoring whether they should vote for him.

Biden joked that he’s still coming to terms with becoming an octogenarian.

“I can’t even say the age I am going to be. I can’t even get it out of my mouth,” Biden said.

02:26 Former US president Donald Trump hints at 2024 race for a second term

Biden went through a battery of blood, physical, gastrointestinal, dental, vision and neurological examinations just before his birthday last year.

Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s doctor, wrote in a six-page memo released by the White House after that exam that Biden was “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

O’Connor said he investigated Biden for increased instances of “throat clearing” during public remarks and a stiffening of his gait.