A visitor walks past the Huawei logo on a screen during an electronics trade show in Berlin in September 2020. Photo: AFP
A visitor walks past the Huawei logo on a screen during an electronics trade show in Berlin in September 2020. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

Huawei investigation was targeted by Chinese spies, US alleges

  • Intelligence officers Guochun He and Zheng Wang are accused of bribing a law enforcement employee for information in a pending case against the telecoms giant
  • The employee was allegedly paid US$61,000, including over US$40,000 for a fake single-page document labelled ‘secret’

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:26am, 25 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A visitor walks past the Huawei logo on a screen during an electronics trade show in Berlin in September 2020. Photo: AFP
A visitor walks past the Huawei logo on a screen during an electronics trade show in Berlin in September 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE