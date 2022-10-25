A visitor walks past the Huawei logo on a screen during an electronics trade show in Berlin in September 2020. Photo: AFP
Huawei investigation was targeted by Chinese spies, US alleges
- Intelligence officers Guochun He and Zheng Wang are accused of bribing a law enforcement employee for information in a pending case against the telecoms giant
- The employee was allegedly paid US$61,000, including over US$40,000 for a fake single-page document labelled ‘secret’
