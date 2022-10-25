Students stand in a parking lot near the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a shooting in St Louis on Monday. Photo: St Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
Gunman kills 2 at US high school before being shot dead by police
- The shooter, who was about 20 years old, was armed with a long gun and exchanged fire with officers, police say
- Six other victims were injured, with some suffering from gunshot wounds while others had been struck by shrapnel
