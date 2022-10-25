Former USPresident Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Robstown, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Trump Organization fraud trial opens, as ex-US president slams ‘witch hunt’
- The company, run by Donald Jnr and Eric Trump, has been charged with hiding compensation in paid top executives between 2005 and 2021
- Long-time CFO Allen Weisselberg has already pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud, and is expected to testify against his former firm
