Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala in New York in May. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters, updates profile bio to ‘Chief Twit’
- The billionaire posted a video of him walking into the office carrying a sink, just days before the deadline to close his US$44 billion buy-out of the platform
- Musk’s bid to take over the social media giant prompted 6 months of dramatic back-and-forth that could come to an end on Friday
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala in New York in May. Photo: AFP