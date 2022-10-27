Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala in New York in May. Photo: AFP
Twitter
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters, updates profile bio to ‘Chief Twit’

  • The billionaire posted a video of him walking into the office carrying a sink, just days before the deadline to close his US$44 billion buy-out of the platform
  • Musk’s bid to take over the social media giant prompted 6 months of dramatic back-and-forth that could come to an end on Friday

Reuters
Updated: 4:07am, 27 Oct, 2022

