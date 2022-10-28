Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he was very please about Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition. Photo: Reuters
Trump says Twitter ‘now in sane hands’ after Musk purchase, while EU urges caution
- ‘I am very happy that Twitter...will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,’ Donald Trump said
- Elon Musk said he would lift Twitter ban imposed following 2021 assault on US Capitol that the Republican leader is accused of inciting
Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he was very please about Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition. Photo: Reuters