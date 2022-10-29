Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and NFL superstar Tom Brady have finalised their divorce, ending a 13-year union between two of the highest earners in the worlds of sports and fashion. Bundchen, 42, and Brady, 45, both announced on Instagram on Friday that they made their split official. “In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce,” Brady said in his post. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every way.” Bundchen said in her own statement that the couple had “grown apart” over the course of their marriage. “While it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” the supermodel said. The news comes following weeks of speculation, as well as reports that the pair hired divorce lawyers earlier this month. In a cover story for Elle Magazine, Bundchen, who slowed her modelling career to focus on raising the couple’s two children, said she was getting back into the workforce. “I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife,” Bundchen said in the interview. “And now it’s going to be my turn.” Bill Gates talks divorce, ‘dinners’ with Jeffrey Epstein in TV interview Although the net worth of Brady and Bundchen does not come close to the money that was at stake in the divorces of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates or Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott, they have been among the highest-paid professionals in their respective fields. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has earned more than US$332 million from 23 seasons in the National Football League, according to financial database Spotrac. He has endorsement deals with Under Armour Inc. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc., among other big brands. Currently the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he plans to join Fox Sports as an analyst once his playing career is over. The size of that deal is unclear – Fox disputed a New York Post report that it was valued at US$375 million over 10 years. Bundchen has had deals with major brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein and H&M. She was also a long-time model for Victoria’s Secret & Co. The pair also took an equity stake in cryptocurrency firm FTX in 2021 as part of a long-term partnership. The company was last valued at US$32 billion in January.