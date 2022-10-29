San Francisco Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents work outside the home of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Biden condemns ‘political violence’ after attack on US House speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi
- US president urges Americans to reject ‘political violence’, says there is no place for it in the country
- Suspect David DePape linked to personal blogs that railed against the government and technology giants, and espoused far-right conspiracy theories
