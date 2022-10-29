The oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention centre was released and returned home on Saturday. Photo: AP
Guantanamo’s oldest prisoner freed and reunited with family in Pakistan
- Saifullah Paracha, 75, was released after 17 years in custody at the US base, where he was held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaeda, but never charged
- The wealthy Pakistani businessman was living in the US when he was captured in Thailand in 2003 – he denies helping conspirators in September 11 plot
