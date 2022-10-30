Pedestrians pass Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk lays groundwork for lay-offs at Twitter, asking managers to draw up lists: reports

  • Reductions could be closer to 50 per cent of workforce, according to media reports, with the legal, trust and safety likely to be among the first affected
  • Musk has already axed much of Twitter’s leadership team, plans to be CEO himself in the immediate term

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:15am, 30 Oct, 2022

