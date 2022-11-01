US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in November 2020. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to keep tax returns from US lawmakers
- The ex-US president has filed an emergency appeal asking for a hold on the Treasury Department handing the documents to a Democrat-controlled committee
- If the top court intervenes, it may delay the case until January, by which time the Republicans might control the House and could axe the records request
