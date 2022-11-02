Former US president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, in July 2021. Photo: AP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, in July 2021. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

US Chief Justice John Roberts pauses fight over Donald Trump’s tax returns

  • The bid by Democrat lawmakers to obtain the documents will now be delayed until after the midterms, in which the Republicans hope to regain control of Congress
  • Trump was the first US president in four decades years not to release his tax returns as he aimed to keep secret the details of his wealth

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:36am, 2 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, in July 2021. Photo: AP
Former US president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, in July 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE