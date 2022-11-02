Iran’s Revolutionary Guard take part in a military drill (pictured). The US is concerned about threats to Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP
US concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia, ‘will not hesitate to act in defence’
- Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom, a White House official said
- ‘We remain in constant contact with the Saudis … we will act in the defence of our interests and partners’, a National Security Council spokesperson said
