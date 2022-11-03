Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. The US says the latter is supplying artillery to the former. Photo: AP
United States
White House: North Korea covertly shipping artillery to Russia

  • N Korea is ‘trying to make it appear as though they’re being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa’, US spokesman John Kirby says
  • White House would not specify the mode of transport or whether the US or other nations would attempt to interdict the shipments to Russia

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:01am, 3 Nov, 2022

