Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. The US says the latter is supplying artillery to the former. Photo: AP
White House: North Korea covertly shipping artillery to Russia
- N Korea is ‘trying to make it appear as though they’re being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa’, US spokesman John Kirby says
- White House would not specify the mode of transport or whether the US or other nations would attempt to interdict the shipments to Russia
