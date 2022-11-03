Lili Xu was shot three times as she got out of the car in the Little Saigon neighbourhood in Oakland, California, in August. Photo: gunmemorial.org
US man hired girlfriend’s killer then blamed murder on anti-Asian hate, police say
- Nelson Chia, 73, stood to gain millions from the death of Lili Xu, 60, court documents show
- He was arrested in connection with the murder and killed himself a few hours later
Lili Xu was shot three times as she got out of the car in the Little Saigon neighbourhood in Oakland, California, in August. Photo: gunmemorial.org