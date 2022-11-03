Lili Xu was shot three times as she got out of the car in the Little Saigon neighbourhood in Oakland, California, in August. Photo: gunmemorial.org
Lili Xu was shot three times as she got out of the car in the Little Saigon neighbourhood in Oakland, California, in August. Photo: gunmemorial.org
Gun violence in the US
World /  United States & Canada

US man hired girlfriend’s killer then blamed murder on anti-Asian hate, police say

  • Nelson Chia, 73, stood to gain millions from the death of Lili Xu, 60, court documents show
  • He was arrested in connection with the murder and killed himself a few hours later

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:32am, 3 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lili Xu was shot three times as she got out of the car in the Little Saigon neighbourhood in Oakland, California, in August. Photo: gunmemorial.org
Lili Xu was shot three times as she got out of the car in the Little Saigon neighbourhood in Oakland, California, in August. Photo: gunmemorial.org
READ FULL ARTICLE