US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US Federal Reserve unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
- The benchmark interest rate was raised three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time, in a streak that has heightened recession risks
- But the Fed suggested it might soon shift to a more deliberate pace of increases, noting that rate hikes take time to fully affect growth and inflation
