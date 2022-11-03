The entrance to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) headquarters in seen in Toronto in May 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
The entrance to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) headquarters in seen in Toronto in May 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Canada’s CBC News to shut China office after 2-year wait for journalist work visas

  • The broadcaster is closing its Beijing bureau after over 40 years, and will search for a new location to cover East Asia
  • CBC’s French-language service, Radio-Canada, will station its journalist in Taiwan

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:54am, 3 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The entrance to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) headquarters in seen in Toronto in May 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
The entrance to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) headquarters in seen in Toronto in May 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE