Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks at the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in April. Photo: Reuters
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium deals, citing national security
- 2 companies based in Hong Kong and 1 in Chengdu have been asked to divest from Canadian miners, as Ottawa introduces tougher rules on critical minerals
- Global demand for such metals, essential for cleaner energy and other technologies, is projected to expand significantly in the coming decades
