President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy ahead of next week’s US midterm elections. Photo: AP
President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy ahead of next week’s US midterm elections. Photo: AP
US midterm elections 2022
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden implores US voters to save democracy from lies, violence as midterms loom

  • President Joe Biden asked voters to consider the future of democracy when they vote in next week’s US midterm elections
  • He urged Americans to reject Donald Trump’s ‘big lie’ denying his 2020 defeat that’s fuelled political extremism and violence

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:58am, 3 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy ahead of next week’s US midterm elections. Photo: AP
President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy ahead of next week’s US midterm elections. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE