President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy ahead of next week’s US midterm elections. Photo: AP
Joe Biden implores US voters to save democracy from lies, violence as midterms loom
- President Joe Biden asked voters to consider the future of democracy when they vote in next week’s US midterm elections
- He urged Americans to reject Donald Trump’s ‘big lie’ denying his 2020 defeat that’s fuelled political extremism and violence
