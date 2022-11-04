US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pose outside of 10 Downing Street in London in September 2021. Photo: TNS
Nancy Pelosi’s husband out of hospital after hammer attack
- Paul Pelosi is recovering after surgery after being hit on the head by an intruder who broke into the couple’s home looking for the US House speaker
- Immigration officials say the suspect, Paul DePape, has been in the US illegally for 14 years after entering as a visitor from Canada
