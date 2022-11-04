The oil tanker M/T Courageous owned by Singaporean businessman Kwek Kee Seng. Photo: AFP
US$5 million bounty offered for Singaporean over North Korea oil shipments
- Kwek Kee Seng, director of a Singapore-based shipping company, is accused of conduct illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products
- The bounty comes as the US ratchets up pressure on anyone seen supporting the development of North Korea’s weapons programmes
