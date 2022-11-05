The Twitter logo is seen over the company’s offices in New York on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Twitter staff hit with lay-off emails, as Elon Musk’s mass job cuts begin
- The platform’s new billionaire boss says the business faces a huge drop in revenue as many advertisers withdraw
- A group of employees has filed a class-action complaint against the company over allegedly not being given the required 60-day notice period as required by law
