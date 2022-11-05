Tom Barrack leaves Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Tom Barrack leaves Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges

  • The California billionaire was accused of using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates
  • The verdict is another setback for the US Justice Department, after a suit seeking to make casino magnate Steve Wynn register as an agent of China was dismissed

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:30am, 5 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tom Barrack leaves Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Tom Barrack leaves Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE