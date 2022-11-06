Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, faces an external probe into allegations of violating the organisation’s ethics code. Photo: AP
US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief’s ‘romantic relationship’ with staff member
- Secretary General of the Organisation of American States, Luis Almagro, may have violated ethics code by having an intimate relationship with his head adviser
- Almagro faces criticism on other matters, including from a group of ex-presidents and leaders from 16 countries calling for his removal, citing ‘amoral’ actions
Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, faces an external probe into allegations of violating the organisation’s ethics code. Photo: AP