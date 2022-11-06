Former President Barack Obama attends a rally in support of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in Pittsburgh on Nov. 5, 2022. Photo: TNS
Biden, Trump and Obama converge on battleground state of Pennsylvania for critical last push in Senate race

  • The hotly contested election to replace retiring Senator Pat Toomey, is one of a handful of close races across the US, crucial to securing a majority
  • The 2022 midterm election cycle has been marked, in part, by how closely candidates associate themselves with Biden and Trump

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:51am, 6 Nov, 2022

