Former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey apologised to the staff who were laid off from the company after Elon Musk bought it. Photo: AFP
Ex-Twitter CEO apologises to staff after massive layoffs, UN chief urges Elon Musk to respect human rights
- Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey said sorry to staff who were laid off after Elon Musk acquired the company, saying he grew it too quickly
- UN human rights chief Volker Turk set out six principles from a human rights perspective, urging Musk to make them central in the management of Twitter
