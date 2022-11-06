Singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Southern California on Saturday. Photo: AP
Singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Southern California on Saturday. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Aaron Carter, singer-rapper brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick, dies aged 34

  • Police responded to reports of a medical emergency at the singer’s home in Southern California on Saturday morning about 11am
  • The younger brother of Nick Carter, who was one of the Backstreet Boys, made five albums, had hit singles and appeared on TV shows

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:12am, 6 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Southern California on Saturday. Photo: AP
Singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Southern California on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE