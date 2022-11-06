Singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Southern California on Saturday. Photo: AP
Aaron Carter, singer-rapper brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick, dies aged 34
- Police responded to reports of a medical emergency at the singer’s home in Southern California on Saturday morning about 11am
- The younger brother of Nick Carter, who was one of the Backstreet Boys, made five albums, had hit singles and appeared on TV shows
Singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Southern California on Saturday. Photo: AP