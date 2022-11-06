Scenes of devastation after a massive tornado hit Texas. Photo: AP
Multiple tornadoes batter Texas and Oklahoma, at least two dead, dozens injured
- A storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, causing injury and severe damage to homes
- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a 6-year-old girl had drowned and a 43-year-old man was missing after their vehicle was swept by water off a bridge
