On Saturday, Twitter started giving users who sign up for $8 a month a verified check mark, days after owner Elon Musk floated the idea of a new verification system. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Elon Musk’s Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription
- Twitter started giving users who sign up for US$8 a month a verified tick, days after owner Elon Musk floated the idea of a new verification system
- Until now verification has been free and serves as proof of authenticity for accounts of politicians, governments, journalists and celebrities
