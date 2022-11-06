On Saturday, Twitter started giving users who sign up for $8 a month a verified check mark, days after owner Elon Musk floated the idea of a new verification system. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Elon Musk’s Twitter starts rolling out new paid subscription

  • Twitter started giving users who sign up for US$8 a month a verified tick, days after owner Elon Musk floated the idea of a new verification system
  • Until now verification has been free and serves as proof of authenticity for accounts of politicians, governments, journalists and celebrities

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:07am, 6 Nov, 2022

