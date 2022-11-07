President Joe Biden after a campaign event for New York Governor Kathy Hochul in Yonkers, New York. Photo: AP
US midterms 2022: Joe Biden says democracy at stake as Republicans eye ‘red wave’
- US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump headline dueling rallies ahead of US midterms on Tuesday
- Some polls favour Republicans to win control of the House of Representatives - and possibly the Senate as well
President Joe Biden after a campaign event for New York Governor Kathy Hochul in Yonkers, New York. Photo: AP