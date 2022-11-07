President Joe Biden after a campaign event for New York Governor Kathy Hochul in Yonkers, New York. Photo: AP
US midterm elections 2022
World /  United States & Canada

US midterms 2022: Joe Biden says democracy at stake as Republicans eye ‘red wave’

  • US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump headline dueling rallies ahead of US midterms on Tuesday
  • Some polls favour Republicans to win control of the House of Representatives - and possibly the Senate as well

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:06pm, 7 Nov, 2022

