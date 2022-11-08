Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during an event in Hawthorne, California, in March 2019. Photo: AFP
US midterm elections 2022
Elon Musk tells Twitter followers to vote for Republicans in US midterms

  • Joe Biden, a Democrat, had recently criticised Musk’s acquisition of the platform, saying it ‘spews lies all across the world’
  • The Tesla boss earlier said he leaned toward supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 White House race, a remark slammed by Donald Trump

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:13am, 8 Nov, 2022

